Orchid Trading Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0814 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $79.76 million and approximately $10.32 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,379,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08130754 USD and is up 5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $7,285,374.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

