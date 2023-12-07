Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Trading 2.6% Higher

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.59 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.59 ($0.05). 1,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 27,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.19) target price on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Origin Enterprises Price Performance

Origin Enterprises Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 4.33%. Origin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,953.49%.

Origin Enterprises Company Profile

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

