Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CFO Richard Scott Blackley Sells 30,029 Shares

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $245,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 548,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,682.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Oscar Health Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE OSCR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.11. 1,674,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,407. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.18. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on OSCR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,859,000 after buying an additional 3,430,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oscar Health by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,397,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,215,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,461 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,149,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,688,000 after buying an additional 383,598 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Oscar Health by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after acquiring an additional 361,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

