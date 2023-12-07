Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) EVP Sells $137,030.88 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $137,030.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,979.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:OSCR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $9.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.18. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSCR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oscar Health from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 310.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 5,243.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 959.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

