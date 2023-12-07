Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 91,657 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,657 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.4% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.48.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,558,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,049,574. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The firm has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $498,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $41,470,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,390 shares of company stock worth $7,962,233. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

