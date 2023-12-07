OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.04

Shares of OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.04 and traded as high as $57.50. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $57.45, with a volume of 702 shares trading hands.

OTC Markets Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $680.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.05.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 81.92% and a net margin of 26.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTC Markets Group Increases Dividend

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from OTC Markets Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, a dealer system to view and publish quotes; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN), a dealer network model with auto-execution functionality; OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB), a matching engine model that allows for the distribution of market data.

