PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Declares Dividend Increase – $3.20 Per Share

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 3.20 per share on Thursday, January 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89.

PACCAR has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PACCAR to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.52. 2,095,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61. PACCAR has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $95.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after buying an additional 7,020,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in PACCAR by 2,578.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,292,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PCAR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.52.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

