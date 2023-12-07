Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Insider Sells $51,638.40 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Antoinette Johnson sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $51,638.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,857.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Palomar Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Palomar stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.15. 130,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,646. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average is $55.00. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $64.41.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 20.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at about $891,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLMR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Palomar from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLMR

About Palomar

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.