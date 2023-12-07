PayPal’s (PYPL) In-Line Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.16.

Get PayPal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Trading Down 2.1 %

PayPal stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.26. 9,942,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,251,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.90.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in PayPal by 90,307.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,681,000 after purchasing an additional 962,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PayPal by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after purchasing an additional 423,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,567,000 after purchasing an additional 175,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.