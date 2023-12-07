PCF Group (LON:PCF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.95

PCF Group plc (LON:PCF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00). PCF Group shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,128,541 shares trading hands.

PCF Group Stock Up 35.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.44. The company has a market capitalization of £3.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.95.

About PCF Group

PCF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Consumer Finance, Business Finance, Azule Finance, and Bridging Finance. The Consumer Finance segment provides consumer hire purchase, personal loan, and conditional sale finance for motor vehicles, such as classic cars, caravans, motorhomes, and horseboxes.

