PCM Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

PCM Fund Stock Performance

PCM stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. PCM Fund has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PCM Fund by 31.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

