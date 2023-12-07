Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $9.29 Million Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,077 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth $2,013,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 120,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $2,751,000.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,924. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.67 and a fifty-two week high of $94.55. The company has a market capitalization of $945.87 million, a P/E ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.49.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.77%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 380.25%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

