Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.95

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.95 and last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 116684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBT. TheStreet downgraded Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $704.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.27% and a return on equity of 13,208.86%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 303.23%.

Institutional Trading of Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBT. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 444,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 34,545 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 9.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 198,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

