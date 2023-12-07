Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Sells C$261,705.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total transaction of C$261,705.00.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$125,000.00.

TSE PEY traded down C$0.08 on Thursday, reaching C$11.94. 1,287,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,594. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$10.38 and a 12 month high of C$15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.41. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

PEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.78.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

