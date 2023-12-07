PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Portfolio Manager Purchases $14,099.82 in Stock

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Robert Cignarella purchased 1,239 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $14,099.82. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 9,239 shares in the company, valued at $105,139.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 97,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,083. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

