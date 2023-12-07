PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PTY opened at $14.11 on Thursday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56.

Insider Activity at PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

In related news, Director Grace Vandecruze acquired 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $102,251.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,251.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTY. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,458,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 807.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 191,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 170,129 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after buying an additional 139,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 155,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 130,616 shares in the last quarter. 11.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

