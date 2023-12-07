PIMCO Income Strategy Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:PFL opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $9.07.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
