PIMCO Income Strategy Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PFL opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $9.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 36,763 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

