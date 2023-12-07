PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

PNI opened at $7.35 on Thursday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 367,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 81,262 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 37,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

