PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE RCS opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 858,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 25,506 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $3,156,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 518,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 68,369 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

