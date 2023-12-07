PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE RCS opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $6.04.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
