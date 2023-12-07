Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:PHD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.83

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.83 and traded as high as $9.12. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 35,738 shares traded.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

