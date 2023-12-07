Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:PHD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.83

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.83 and traded as high as $9.12. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 35,738 shares traded.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
