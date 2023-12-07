Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 25,016 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 25,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $206,632.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,001,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,788,805.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,920 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $169,870.40.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 46,665 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $372,386.70.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 53,211 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $424,623.78.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $783.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,803 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $21,050.53.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 106,755 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $782,514.15.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,077 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $376,375.92.

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 211,503 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $1,537,626.81.

On Friday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 41,520 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $304,341.60.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,323 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,168.83.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE MHI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 56,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,855. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

