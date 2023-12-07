PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Reaches $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded down 30.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 7th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 511.1% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $261.10 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.96 or 0.00171002 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00014323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008778 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000050 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000144 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

