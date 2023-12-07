PotCoin Price Hits $0.0019 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $13.93 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 78.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00169784 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00014495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008872 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000448 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000050 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000143 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

