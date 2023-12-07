Power Corp of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Power Corp of Canada raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,076,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,052,606. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.75.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.48.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $525,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,209,338.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $525,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,209,338.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,390 shares of company stock worth $7,962,233. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

