Power Corp of Canada Buys 2,000 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Power Corp of Canada grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,147. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.03. The company has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.