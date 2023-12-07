Power Corp of Canada Has $2.25 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Power Corp of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,405 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $151,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,016,000 after buying an additional 2,872,160 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $61,172,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,646,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,757,000 after buying an additional 1,695,979 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.76.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,863. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

