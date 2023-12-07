Power Corp of Canada Has $4.55 Million Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Power Corp of Canada decreased its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,891. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.56. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ON

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.