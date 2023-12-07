Power Corp of Canada Has $46.75 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Power Corp of Canada increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 76.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 92,272 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises about 4.6% of Power Corp of Canada’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $46,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 26.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 37,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 33.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,701,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,186,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.68. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,429,917. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

