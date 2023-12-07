Power Corp of Canada Has $594,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Power Corp of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,828,362,000 after acquiring an additional 112,156 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the second quarter. Concorde Financial Corp now owns 18,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.38. 2,059,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,107,336. The firm has a market cap of $142.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

