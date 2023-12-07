Power Corp of Canada Makes New $412,000 Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,291,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,672,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 72,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,937,000 after buying an additional 32,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 77,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,792,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

AMP traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $350.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,064. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $358.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

