Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.51 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03). Approximately 80,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 156,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.03).

Primorus Investments Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.71 million, a PE ratio of -265.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 11.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.86.

Insider Activity at Primorus Investments

In other Primorus Investments news, insider Hedley Clark acquired 63,738 shares of Primorus Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,912.14 ($2,415.23). 33.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Primorus Investments

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

