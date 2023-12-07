Prom (PROM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $88.91 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.87 or 0.00011231 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $88.91 million and $2.01 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.78349189 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,830,644.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

