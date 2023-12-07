PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.42 and last traded at $8.42. 106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27.

About PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. The company operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. It provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, mining, and transportation support services.

Further Reading

