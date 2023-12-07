QUASA Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,913.07 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 7th. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $133,180.23 and $2,913.07 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 74.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00016880 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,294.07 or 1.00068777 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00009914 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008386 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003503 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00112305 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,488.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

