QUASA Trading 40.4% Lower Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $128,696.13 and $1,908.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00016778 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,475.71 or 1.00024627 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00009871 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008330 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003486 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00112305 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,488.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

