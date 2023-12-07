RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) EVP Michael N. Murdock Sells 10,115 Shares

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $354,227.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,488.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RadNet Stock Down 1.3 %

RDNT stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.02. 698,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,167. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,572.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $36.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. RadNet had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $401.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RadNet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,053,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 73,904 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,253,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,423,000 after acquiring an additional 39,619 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,066,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,695 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in RadNet by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,644,000 after purchasing an additional 194,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RDNT shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RadNet

About RadNet

(Get Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.