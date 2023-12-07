Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.15 and last traded at $37.98. Approximately 5,663,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 5,635,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.93.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLRE. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 444.7% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 119.5% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

