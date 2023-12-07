Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Holdings Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 437.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ REGN traded up $10.02 on Thursday, reaching $845.77. The stock had a trading volume of 131,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,967. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $668.00 and a 1 year high of $853.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $812.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $786.62. The company has a market capitalization of $92.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,523,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,856 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

