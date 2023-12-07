Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

Shares of RENT stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Rent the Runway has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rent the Runway

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 57,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $46,744.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,033,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 57,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $46,744.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,033,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Larry Steinberg sold 99,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $81,895.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 804,215 shares in the company, valued at $659,456.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,079 shares of company stock valued at $288,075. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RENT. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rent the Runway by 2,937.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,554,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,720 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 959,394 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Rent the Runway by 111.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 811,772 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the first quarter worth $4,294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 529,281 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

