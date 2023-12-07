Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 7th (BRZE, CMG, ENVA, KFY, KIDS, MA, MEQ, NWC, PBH, STN)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, December 7th:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $54.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $58.00 to $62.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $64.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $50.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price boosted by Tigress Financial from $476.00 to $495.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$160.00 to C$170.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

North West (TSE:NWC) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) was given a C$111.00 target price by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $16.50 to $20.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$118.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$97.00 to C$110.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$70.00 to C$63.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$5.75 to C$5.25.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.25 to C$5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$4.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.75 to C$5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.25. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$6.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

