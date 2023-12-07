Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 7th (BRZE, CMG, ENVA, KFY, KIDS, MA, MEQ, NWC, PBH, STN)

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2023

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, December 7th:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $54.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $58.00 to $62.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $64.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $50.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price boosted by Tigress Financial from $476.00 to $495.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$160.00 to C$170.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

North West (TSE:NWC) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) was given a C$111.00 target price by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $16.50 to $20.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$118.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$97.00 to C$110.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$70.00 to C$63.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$5.75 to C$5.25.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.25 to C$5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$4.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.75 to C$5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.25. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$6.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.