Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December 7th (AOSL, ARR, BLDR, BNED, CLS, DDS, ENS, GRP.U, LZB, NBIX)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, December 7th:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

