Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $447.20. The company had a trading volume of 289,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,148. The company has a fifty day moving average of $440.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

