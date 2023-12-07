Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 0.9% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,712,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,501 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,890,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,064,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average is $65.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

