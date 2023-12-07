Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.79. 431,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,432. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.65. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $212.82.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PWR. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.17.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

