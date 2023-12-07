Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 478 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,263 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.0% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $65,536,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,514,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,125,594,514.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,990,089 shares of company stock valued at $466,480,605 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,050,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117,298. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.19. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

