Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.7% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Chevron Stock Down 0.5 %

Chevron stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.84. 6,614,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,494,287. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.75 and a 200 day moving average of $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $267.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

