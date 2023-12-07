Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Sells 217 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $227.70. 1,368,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,300. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $187.38 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.14. The company has a market capitalization of $321.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

