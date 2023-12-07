Reviewing SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) & Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) and Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

SBA Communications has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SBA Communications and Farmland Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBA Communications 18.20% -9.53% 4.71% Farmland Partners 34.94% 3.61% 1.79%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. SBA Communications pays out 74.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmland Partners pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SBA Communications has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Farmland Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SBA Communications and Farmland Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBA Communications 0 3 12 1 2.88 Farmland Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00

SBA Communications presently has a consensus target price of $280.59, suggesting a potential upside of 11.73%. Farmland Partners has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.48%. Given Farmland Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Farmland Partners is more favorable than SBA Communications.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SBA Communications and Farmland Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBA Communications $2.72 billion 9.95 $461.43 million $4.54 55.31 Farmland Partners $57.70 million 10.40 $11.67 million $0.32 38.91

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Farmland Partners. Farmland Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of SBA Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Farmland Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of SBA Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Farmland Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SBA Communications beats Farmland Partners on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. In addition, the Company owns land and buildings for four agriculture equipment dealerships in Ohio leased to Ag Pro under the John Deere brand. The Company has approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

