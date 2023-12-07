Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report) was down 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 90,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 90,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Revival Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.46. The firm has a market cap of C$41.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Revival Gold (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revival Gold Inc. will post -0.0309677 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

