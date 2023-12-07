RH (NYSE:RH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.36 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.96 million. RH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 54.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 EPS.

RH stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $281.61. 1,204,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.96 and a 200-day moving average of $298.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.29. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $406.38.

In related news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in RH by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.53.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

